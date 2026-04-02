Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery surpasses 160m downloads eight years after launch

Jam City kicked off anniversary events on April 1st with rewards, new quests, and limited-time challenges.

More than 14% of players have progressed beyond Hogwarts into the game’s post-graduation storyline.

A new chapter, Beyond Hogwarts Volume 3, is scheduled to launch on April 15th as part of the anniversary update cycle.

Jam City’s mobile role-playing title Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery has surpassed 160 million lifetime downloads as the game marks its eighth anniversary.

The developer said players have collectively spent more than 100.7 billion minutes in the game over the past eight years, since it launched in 2018. This is up from 94bn minutes in seven years.

According to the studio, more than 14% of players have completed their studies at Hogwarts and progressed into the game’s post-graduation storyline, Beyond Hogwarts.

To commemorate the anniversary, Jam City has rolled out a slate of in-game events beginning April 1st, including anniversary-themed rewards customised to each Hogwarts House.

Content expansion continues

The celebration will continue throughout the month with new story-driven adventures, limited-time challenges and seasonal activities tied to moments such as Earth Day.

The update cycle also includes the release of Beyond Hogwarts Volume 3 on April 15th, continuing the game’s evolving storyline as players transition from student life into the wider wizarding world.

“Eight years of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery means eight years of friendships, mysteries, magical creatures and unforgettable adventures," said Jam City.

“Whether you've been with us since your first day at Hogwarts or joined the journey more recently, your story is part of it all. And the adventure is far from over. From anniversary celebrations and heartfelt quests to new chapters in Beyond Hogwarts, there's still so much more waiting beyond the castle gates."

Jam City ranked 10th in our list of the Top US Mobile Game Makers for 2026.