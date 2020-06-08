Hot Five: Zynga acquires Peak Games, Playrix soft-launches Puzzle Breakers and picks up Cateia Games

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Zynga to acquire Toon Blast creator Peak Games for $1.8 billion

Zynga is set to acquire Peak Games in an agreement worth $1.8 billion.

Approximately $900 million will be given in cash while the other $900 million will be given as Zynga common stock shares. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

2. Playrix soft-launches new match-three RPG Puzzle Breakers

Dublin-headquartered publisher Playrix has soft-launched a new match-three puzzle RPG under the name of Puzzle Breakers.

3. Playrix welcomes Cateia Games to its Croatia team

Cateia Games has joined Dublin-headquartered Playrix as a new subsidiary within Playrix Croatia and will join its new office in Zagreb.

4. What happened to Pokemon Sleep?

Remember Pokemon Sleep? The unusual sleep monitoring mobile game that was revealed at the 2019 Pokemon Press Conference which promised to turn sleep into entertainment? Well, it's now been a whole year (369 days to be precise) since this mysterious announcement and yet we are none the wiser as to what the final product entails.

5. Kwalee's Bake it hits 10 million installs in one month

Kwalee's hypercasual title Bake It has reached 10 million downloads within its first month. The baking game has been in the top five mobile games across the US, UK and further.