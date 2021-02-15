Hot Five: Blizzard working on free-to-play World of Warcraft, China approves 33 games, and Crash Bandicoot launches in March

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Blizzard confirms "multiple" free-to-play World of Warcraft games are on the way

Activision Blizzard has revealed that it has "multiple" free-to-play World of Warcraft games in development for mobile.

The unannounced titles were confirmed by CEO Bobby Kotick during the company's latest earnings call, noting that both classic and modern games have seen a rejuvenated interest throughout 2020.

2. King president confirms Crash Bandicoot: On the Run launches in March

King President Humam Sakhnini has confirmed that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will launch in March on mobile devices.

Crash Mobile is set to feature 100 Hours plus of gameplay, 50 Bosses and 12 Lands, with pre-registration already available across the App Store and Google Play.

3. China approves League of Legends: Wild Rift, Super Mario Party, Diablo Immortal and 30 other games

China's game regulator State Administration of Press and Publication (SAPP) has approved 33 new games for launch in the country today.

The body approved a host of new games including League of Legends: Wild Rift, Super Mario Party, Diablo Immortal, Pokémon Quest, Rayman Legends, and more.

4. Master the Meta: The real reason why AppLovin is acquiring Adjust

Master the Meta is a free newsletter focused on analysing the business strategy of the gaming industry.

MTM and PG.biz have partnered on a weekly column to not only bring you industry moving news, but also short analyses on each. The latest focused on AppLovin's acquisition of mobile app tracking firm Adjust.

5. Take-Two Interactive 'highly invested' in mobile space, could develop new IP

Take-Two is set to increase its investment into the mobile space in the coming year, with eyes on bringing its 'core franchises' to mobile platforms.

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft addressed the firm's movements in mobile, asking about its overall strategy and further plans to invest.