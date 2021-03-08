Hot Five: Zynga acquires Echtra Games, Five years of Hill Climb 2, and Stadia fails to meet expectations

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. The five-year journey of Hill Climb 2 and how Fingersoft is already prepping for a third

As part of our Live and Kicking series, we spoke to Fingersoft director of business development Daniel Rantala surrounding the five year anniversary of Hill Climb Racing 2, and why a third instalment is in the works.

2. Report: Stadia didn't achieve Google's subscriber expectations

Google's Stadia streaming service reportedly failed to hit expectations it has been revealed.

Two sources close with the company claimed that the platform had not met the forecasts set out for it by the search giant, since its launch in November 2019.

3. "Commitments to invest in Black developers, fight racism and hate speech online are so necessary and long overdue"

We spoke to East Side Games lead game designer Marchiano Loen as part of our POC in Mobile series, about the many common challenges still faced by POC, as well as why it's up to the people at the top to make the difference and why being a 'maverick' can help with change.

4. Vungle snaps up analytics specialist GameRefinery

Mobile performance ads platform Vungle has snapped up analytics specialist GameRefinery.

Through the acquisition, Vungle will offer advertisers innovative targeting capabilities, thanks to the in-depth data GameRefinery can provide on more than 160,000 mobile titles.

5. Zynga snaps up cross-platform studio Echtra Games

Social developer Zynga has acquired Torchlight III creator Echtra Games.

This acquisition will aid Zynga in its mission to become a cross-platform company, expanding beyond the mobile market.