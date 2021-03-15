Hot Five: Women in Games week, Supersonic hypercasual contest winners and Stillfront hires new SVP

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. "Your career should not fully define your identity," says Popagenda co-founder Geneviève St-Onge

As part of our Women in Games week, we spoke with Popagenda co-founder Geneviève St-Onge about starting a publishing company from scratch, moving to San Francisco for love, and why your identity should not be defined entirely by your career.

2. Supersonic Studios names two winners of its hypercasual contest

Supersonic Studios has named two winners of its hypercasual Supersonic Superstars Competition.

The first winner was Turkish developer Murat Kul with its title Get Rich 3D, while the other was Mongolian studio Black Candy with Archers.io.

3. King VP of games Cara Ely's 20-year adventure in the industry

We kicked off our Women in Games week by speaking with King vice president of games Cara Ely, who has spent 20-years in various roles across the industry at the likes of Zynga, PopCap and more.

4. TinyBuild launches IPO on the London Stock Exchange

Publisher and developer TinyBuild has begun trading on the London Stock exchange through its AIM market.

The Secret Neighbor publisher has been listed at a company valuation of £340.6 million ($473.2 million).

5. Andrew N. Green joins Stillfront Group as senior vice president

Swedish mobile games group Stillfront Group announced on Monday that Andrew N. Green joins the company as senior vice president of operations and growth.

Andrew joins Stillfront from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) where he was a partner focused on helping build the games initiative at the firm and supporting the consumer portfolio.