Hot Five: EA buys Playdemic, Rovio gains exclusive rights to Moomin and BoomHits $2 million hypercasual competition

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Rovio gains exclusive rights for Moomin mobile games

Rovio has signed a six-year exclusive deal to make mobile games using the Moomin characters.

It also has the rights to make games using Moomins on any gaming platform.

2. BoomHits announces world's biggest hypercasual competition with $2 million prize fund

To celebrate the launch and to help find new and innovative ideas in the hypercasual market, BoomHits has launched a game development competition with what it claims is the biggest prize fund in hypercasual history, with a total of $2 million up for grabs.

3. EA acquires Golf Clash developer Playdemic for $1.4 billion

EA has purchased UK mobile games developer Playdemic from Warner Bros. for $1.4 billion.

The deal will add to EA’s mobile portfolio of more than 15 live services across different genres, including lifestyle, casual, sports and mid-core games.

4. Rovio looking to reintroduce classic Angry Birds games to storefronts

Rovio has announced that it is looking to bring back a number of classic Angry Birds games, including the original release.

5. Golf Clash scores $780 million in lifetime revenue, tops US player spending

Golf Clash from Playdemic has earned over $780 million in revenue from across the App Store and Google Play, according to Sensor Tower.

In 2020 alone, Golf Clash picked up $185 million in gross revenue and 5.3 million first-time downloads, showing its continued growth.