How to master your game pitch at Publisher SpeedMatch

Bold art and images, a clear monetisation strategy and a realistic budget are among key elements to include when pitching to potential publishers.

You can join Publisher SpeedMatch at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 on Tuesday, January 20th.

Pitching your game to a publisher can be intimidating, but it will be a lot easier if you prepare well and have a full grasp of what to include in your five minute pitch.

Ahead of the return of our popular Publisher SpeedMatch fringe event at Pocket Gamer Connects London this January - which matches developers and publishers in speed-dating style sessions - we’ve prepared an actionable guide helping you create a standout pitch.

Based on advice from industry experts themselves, these points will make your presentation stick and highlight the essentials most publishers are asking for.

Images speak louder than words

Publishers see thousands of pitches, so make yours one that stands out. A good start is by giving a high-level overview to make your vision understandable to the viewer quickly.

Give a clear description of the game with the help of plenty of images, bold art, a logo, and a short trailer. Strong imagery makes your game more memorable.

Publishers will most likely also want to know early on that you have a clear idea of details like target platforms, estimated release window, and monetisation strategy.

Continuing on from there, show them an outline of your budget and how money will be used.

Let publishers know what you expect from them in terms of QA, marketing, and collaborative relations, while also pointing out what you will provide. These would be things like tooling, pre-production progress, prototype, and community.

Unique selling points (USP)

Make the distinction between your game’s feature list and USP - then talk about both.

Features, for instance, include key mechanics, genre specifics, and systems, while the deeper features that genuinely give your game potential to be a standout hit are your USPs.

All together, these give publishers an idea whether funding, building and launching your game is realistic.

Beware, however, to keep the focus on gameplay, player interactions, and progression loops. Publishers don’t need to know the details of every character or the whole narrative at this stage.

Talking about your team adds credibility

Although what you envision and where you’re heading are crucial points, where you’re coming from is also a strength worth highlighting.

After focusing on the game concept, shift the conversation to the team, mentioning your studio’s track record in terms of games launched and their performance, previous collaborations, and the team leaders’ experience and profiles.

Everyone values proven experience, including publishers. A shipped game, even a small one, can significantly boost your outlook with publishers.

As part of this point, you can also shine a light on any awards and grants your team has received.

Understanding your audience and product-market-fit

Every pitch, not just in games, needs to define who its audience is. Realistically, who is going to play your game, why, and what do they already play? If you have any early validation from an existing community underpinning your direction, that should be highlighted.

Part of understanding your audience is also knowing who your competitors are and what you are doing differently from them. Pinpoint any gaps in the market and explain how your game will meet that demand.

All this to give publishers reasons to be confident in your game's commercial potential.

What’s your name?

Close by mentioning the basics, how you can be contacted, including your name, email, company website, and even socials.

Make it easy not only to remember your game, but also to reach you.

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 takes place January 19th and 20th. You can book your ticket today and secure your spot at Publisher SpeedMatch (Tuesday January 20th).