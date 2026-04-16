Imperia Online taps Mario Vasilev as new chief operating officer

Internal promotion signals continuity in Imperia Online’s leadership strategy.

Appointment caps six-year journey from marketing to executive leadership.

Imperia Online strengthens operations with long-time team member as COO.

Stillfront Group subsidiary Imperia Online has appointed Mario Vasilev as its new chief operating officer.

As COO, he will now oversee operational efficiency, team development and company-wide coordination, bringing several years of experience across product and business roles.

Vasilev joined the company in 2018 as part of the marketing and business development team, where he worked across commercial and product functions.

Career progression

Over the years, his role expanded steadily, with growing involvement in strategic decision-making and cross-functional leadership.

In 2020, he moved into the role of product manager, working closely with development, marketing and live operations teams to guide products through critical growth phases.

His work focused on balancing player expectations with broader business goals, while improving collaboration across departments.

Vasilev was promoted to product lead in 2024, where he took on greater responsibility for aligning product vision with company strategy and refining internal processes.