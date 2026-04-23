India launches Online Gaming Authority with strict compliance mandates from May 2026

A 90-day determination process will classify games as either prohibited online money games or permissible esports and social games.

Esports titles that clear the determination process receive a certificate of registration valid for up to 10 years.

Platforms must implement age verification, parental controls, and counselling support as mandatory user safety features.

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology confirmed that the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules 2026 will take effect on May 1st.

The rules establish the Online Gaming Authority of India as a unified regulator under MeitY and introduce a 90-day determination process to classify whether a game qualifies as a prohibited online money game or a permissible esport and social game.

Esports titles require formal registration, with certificates valid for up to 10 years. Online money games are explicitly barred from recognition as esports under India's National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

Platforms must implement user safety features including age verification, parental controls and counselling support, alongside a two-tier grievance redressal system. Non-compliant platforms face proportionate civil penalties.

New opportunities

The rules mark the first time India has formally defined esports as a publisher-led ecosystem regulated under technology and licensing principles, rather than a federation-driven model.

Industry reaction has been broadly positive. Nodwin Gaming co-founder Akshat Rathee described the 90-day determination window as the right balance between scrutiny and certainty.

“For players, teams, tournament operators, broadcasters, sponsors, and other ecosystem participants, this creates a clear signal: once registered, an esport is unequivocally recognised as a legitimate sporting discipline," said Rathee.

“The explicit exclusion of online money games from being classified as esports is another critical step. It removes ambiguity and reinforces that competitive gaming is a skill-driven pursuit independent of any wagering or monetary constructs."

LVL Zero Incubator head of incubation Sagar Nair commented: “For emerging startups, this is an opportunity to align with a more structured ecosystem, one that encourages creativity, responsible design, and long-term value creation.

“With the right support across funding, mentorship, and policy stability, India has the potential to become a hub for game development and interactive media innovation.