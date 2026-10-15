India’s Spill Games raises $10.5m in Series A funding

Spill Games has raised $10.5 million in Series A funding.

Elevation Capital, Centre Court Capital and PeerCapital participated in the round.

Indian studio Spill Games has raised $10.5 million in Series A funding to expand its portfolio, scale games and invest in UA.

Plans also include team expansion and strengthened development of AI and other technological capabilities.

The round was led by Elevation Capital with further participation from existing investors Centre Court Capital and PeerCapital.

Building and focusing

The Bengaluru-based mobile games startup was founded by former PlaySimple Games executives Om Misra, Tapan Ranjan and Harsh Garg in 2024. Their goal with Spill Games is to build a small team that can move quickly and experiment freely.

"We build what excites us, put it in front of players quickly and let their response guide us. When players love something as much as we do, that is when we scale it," said Misra, who also serves as Spill Games CEO.

The company has been focused on free-to-play mobile games in casual and hybridcasual genres. Its releases include Grill Master, Bird Rescue Jam, Cozy Finds and Cozy Crossword, building on team members’ experience on projects across Zynga, Tencent, Tiny Tactics and more.

In-house platform Compass has supported game development, monetisation, live ops and more, helping Spill Games roll out a number of games within just two years of founding.