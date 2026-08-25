Surge Games raises $3m pre-seed to build AI-native mobile games

The Istanbul-based studio was founded in 2026 by four former Turkish game industry professionals.

Surge Games integrates AI across game development, art and user acquisition.

Surge Games has released its first game, Twin Tiles!, on iOS and Android.

Istanbul-based Surge Games has secured $3 million in pre-seed funding to scale AI-native approach to mobile game development.

Founded in 2026 by Muhammed Atlam, Onur Uras, Rabia Konuk Uras and Yiğit Yücel Neğiş, Surge Games integrates artificial intelligence across game development, art and user acquisition.

Surge Games plans to use the new round to grow its team and scale its user acquisition processes while applying its production model to additional games.

AI-first studio

The round was led by Play Ventures, which described Surge Games as an AI-native mobile puzzle game company launched by four founders from a hacker house in Istanbul. Simya VC and Drilo Ventures also participated in the round.

The startup believes advances in AI models and the growth of the hybrid-casual market can allow small teams to balance rapid production, high quality and innovative mechanics.

Surge Games has already released its first matching puzzle game, Twin Tiles!, on iOS and Android. The founders have experience at Turkish companies including Dream Games, Good Job Games and Feraset.