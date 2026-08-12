Interactive Pokémon experiences coming to Singapore with Pokémon Go tie-in

The Pokémon Company has plans to celebrate 30 years with a lineup of activities scheduled in Singapore.

PokéXciting! will take place at Changi Airport and Jewel Changi Airport.

Travellers at the participating airports will find exclusive PokéXciting! merchandise.

Pokémon Run 30 at The Kallang will offer a themed fun run for Pokémon fans.

The Pokémon Company has revealed its latest plans to celebrate 30 years of the brand, with a lineup of activities scheduled in Singapore.

Weekend-long experiences have been confirmed for November 7th and 8th with local partners Changi Airport Group, Jewel Changi Airport Trustee Pte. Ltd and The Kallang.

An interactive experience called PokéXciting! will take place at the airports, bringing a meet-and-greet for all 27 starter Pokémon (recently renamed as First Partner Pokémon) from Bulbasaur to Quaxly.

Meanwhile, Pokémon Run 30 at The Kallang will offer a themed fun run for Pokémon fans.

Details of these activations were unveiled during a press conference at Jewel Changi Airport.

Airport excitement

At the PokéXciting! experiences, Pokémon fans and newcomers will encounter photo spots and a range of themed activities inside the participating airports. Commemorating three decades of Pokémon, fan-favourite starter Pokémon will appear and there will be stage shows at Changi Airport Terminal 3 with special appearances from a unique PokéXciting! Pikachu.

This Pikachu will also be appearing in Pokémon Go for players in Singapore on November 7th and 8th.

Around the event, from November 3rd to January 31st, travellers at the participating airports will find exclusive PokéXciting! merchandise. Changi Airport will also feature Christmas-themed Pokémon decorations in December and Lunar New Year-themed decorations in early 2027.

Changi Airport Terminal 3 Departure Hall is expected to include a Pokémon Experience Zone where travellers will find various Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch 2 and Pokémon Trading Card Game trial-play sessions.

The celebration is targeting both local visitors and international travellers, making the airports and Singapore key destinations for serious Pokémon fans.

"This year, Changi Airport is pleased to partner with Pokémon to celebrate its 30th anniversary during our annual year-end festive season. Just as the airport connects millions of travellers from around the world, Pokémon has inspired and united fans across generations and borders," said Changi Airport Group executive VP, airport management Jayson Goh.

The Pokémon Company corporate officer Susumu Fukunaga commented: "We hope fans will enjoy discovering the many experiences we’ve created, from meeting their favourite Pokémon to joining the celebrations with family and friends and creating lasting memories as we mark 30 years of Pokémon together."

Running with it

At Singaporean sports complex The Kallang, the upcoming promotion will see Pokémon fans go on a fun run alongside a Pokémon of their choice and encounter themed challenges along the way. They will encounter wild Pokémon, Gyms, interactive elements and opportunities to evolve their Pokémon.

The fun run was first held as the Pokémon Run Carnival in Taiwan in 2015, making a comeback for more Asian countries over a decade later.

Alongside the fun run, a festival zone will allow visitors to journey through a "time tunnel" exploring Pokémon’s 30-year legacy. A meet-and-greet opportunity with Pikachu and a pop-up store featuring special merchandise will also be present.

"Whether you're taking part in the run, exploring the festival zone or soaking in the atmosphere with family and friends, The Kallang is a destination where people of all ages can connect and create lasting memories," said The Kallang group head, events and placemaking and place management Yazed Osman.

"We are proud to partner with The Pokémon Company to bring this iconic global celebration to Singapore and to continue curating experiences that bring communities closer together."