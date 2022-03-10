Interview

Video interview: AWS Game Tech on the diverse functionality of cloud gaming

AWS Game Tech's Eric Morales details the evolving needs met by cloud gaming and functionality, both for the developers and players

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 was a rousing return to live events, with over 1,600 delegates representing more than 900 companies returning to central London to celebrate the global mobile games industry, network and benefit from our collective expertise, and finally share in each others' company after so long.

PG Connects was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and get their thoughts on the critical topics on everyone's minds.

Eric Morales, managing director of Amazon Web Service (AWS) Game Tech, speaks to James Gilmour on how the needs of game developers has advanced with technological needs, how cloud services support work-from-home developers to ensure productivity, and AWS Game Tech's security expertise.

You can see all of PG.biz's coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 through this link, and we are raring to go with the next Pocket Gamer Connects event in Seattle on May 9-10 – tickets are now available – and more Connects in Toronto, Helsinki, and Jordan throughout the year, and we hope you’ll join us there too.


