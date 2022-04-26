Speaker Spotlight: stand out in the international mobile market with TransPerfect's Semih Altinay

Pocket Gamer Connects – Europe's leading mobile games industry conference – is heading to Seattle as we bring an array of incredible speakers, industry experts, and unparalled networking opportunities to the US west coast on 9-10 May 2022!

You can check out our speaker lineup, but to give you a teaser for what you can look forward to, we spoke with our speakers to share a little of what they'll be speaking on, and their thoughts of the mobile games industry.

Semih Altinay, head of global testing & QA at TransPerfect, will be discussing the increasing challenges of sim-ship releases of mobile games in multiple languages – taking a nuanced look at the challenges and, more importantly, effective solutions. Altinay is a seasoned professional with over 12 years of expertise in globalisation strategy, product localisation, and internationalisation consulting.

PocketGamer.biz: Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

Semih Altinay: Accessibility. Making content available for all, including people with disabilities, is critical for diversity and inclusion efforts that are taking the world by storm.

What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you, and why?

Customer onboarding. It could be the easiest way to gauge the success of a product right from the rollout.

What is one way attendees can prepare for your discussion?

Find out about languages their games are in or what they have in the roadmap so they can ask questions about complexities around those languages.

What company do you most admire in the mobile games world?

Unreal. I saw the application of its gaming engine on a music video and this opened up a whole new avenue for different creative applications.

If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Think of English as just another language, not the baseline. This way, it is easier to create content with a global audience in mind.

Don’t miss out on attending our west coast conference this May – you can secure your spot now and save up to $175 with our Mid-Term discount if you act fast.