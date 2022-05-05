Ownership of assets provides more freedom – something every gamer wants, states Mythical Games' Daniel Frank

Pocket Gamer Connects – Europe's leading mobile games industry conference – is heading to Seattle as we bring an array of incredible speakers, industry experts, and unparalled networking opportunities to the US west coast on 9-10 May 2022!

Daniel Frank, senior vice president of platform at Mythical Games, will overview the thesis of blockchain-based games and explore Web3 as an inevitability: the rationale being that blockchain provides increasing freedom for consumers and players and the evolution of content being something we previously consume (web1.0) and created (web2.0) and can now own (web3.0) is a movement we can't ignore as player-first game developers.

PocketGamer.biz: Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

Daniel Frank: Building new player-driven economies that utilize blockchain technology that enable true ownership of digital assets. By integrating open peer-to-peer marketplaces and provable scarcity-driven assets, new fly-wheels can be created that benefit both the publisher, developer and player.

What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you - and why?

Let's pivot this internally to our teams... Great products are built by great teams. When you have a values-driven culture focused on being people first, then you create an environment that teams thrive in where great products emerge from.

Tell us your thoughts on play-to-earn games

Play-to-earn begins with great games, so the term play-AND-earn shifts focus to long term value and engagement versus an all to often short term speculative approach that NFT projects searching for follow-up utility fall prey to.

The sense of 'earning' is build on the premise of ownership of assets which provides more freedom – arguably something every person and gamer wants. What may be even more transformative in our landscape is promoting a play-and-own mindset, where true ownership of assets is a groundswell and common need that collectively the entire games industry will need to adopt.

When not making/selling/playing games, what do you do to relax?

Cycling is my life-long passion, but like any sport or activity, the value beyond a healthy body is a healthy mind. Meaning, when pushed to your physical limits via endurance sports, the need to be extremely centred, mindful, clear-minded, and relaxed is essential.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

The power your thoughts wield over the reality you create is the genesis of your actual future. Clear your mind of the endless noise, chatter, and stories you endlessly tell yourself, and that occupy your day. Then imagine, believe, and focus your attention on something great.

