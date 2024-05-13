"Web3’s promise of decentralisation offers a fresh perspective on how games can be developed, played, and valued"

READYgg works to integrate new web3 technologies into mobile gaming to make it universally more accessible and understood. The company recently appointed ex-Sony boss Shawn Layden as a board of advisors and also raised $4 million in funding to develop its web3 ambitions further.

To find out more and discuss the state of web3, we spoke with READYgg’s co-founder and COO, Christina Macedo, who touches on integrating blockchain for better creative freedom, web3’s role in the mobile gaming space and future plans.

PocketGamer.biz: First, can you tell us a little about yourself and what led you to web3 technologies and gaming? What was the initial appeal you saw in web3?

Christina Macedo: With a law and tech background, I’ve spent over a decade driving innovation in digital contracts and gamification of HR tools. My journey into web3 gaming was a natural progression of my career, where I aim to democratise game development and enhance player engagement through blockchain. The initial appeal of web3 for me was its transformative capacity to redefine ownership and participation in digital spaces. I believe this potential for empowering players to have real stakes in their gaming environments is necessary for next-generation interactive entertainment.

I also see web3’s promise of decentralisation offering a fresh perspective on how games can be developed, played, and valued to make it a community-driven activity. As a member of the Blockchain Game Alliance, I advocate for a decentralised gaming ecosystem that not only revolutionises how games are played and owned. I’m also focused on making the gaming and tech industries more accessible, especially for women, aligning with my ongoing efforts to foster inclusivity and diversity within these fields.

Bringing Shawn Layden on board as an adviser was a big deal for us. His deep understanding of the gaming industry and visionary perspective have been integral in shaping our strategic direction Christina Macedo

And how do you reflect on the journey READYgg has been on so far? You’ve had some amazing backing with the likes of Shawn Layden as an adviser and raising a massive $4 million in funding.

It’s been an incredibly validating journey. Bringing Shawn Layden on board as an adviser was a big deal for us. His deep understanding of the gaming industry and visionary perspective have been integral in shaping our strategic direction, particularly in how we integrate web3 to redefine game mechanics and player engagement. His advice has also helped us ensure we are launching features that are in line with market needs, especially for the AAA space.

The $4 million in funding we raised was crucial to scale our operations and enhance our platform’s capabilities. Our aim at READYgg is not just to be in step with current trends; we want to set new standards for the future of gaming, making every moment of gameplay enriching and genuinely owned by the players.

How do you feel about the way the web3 space is changing in terms of who’s involved and serious about its evolution? How do you feel that web3 can change the gaming model for the better and what is going to be integral to making that happen?

I think it’s encouraging that the stakeholders we have in this industry now are those who are really serious about the evolution of web3. It means we now have a more engaged audience that’s receptive to exploring how blockchain enables better gaming experiences. We can show that player ownership of in-game items and achievements - something that’s been largely theoretical until now - is real, which highlights the tangible benefits of web3 gaming. We can build a community that values transparency, fairness, and shared successes and recognise every player as a stakeholder who contributes to shaping the future of gaming.

By focusing on making game development more accessible, we are not just expanding the market, we're driving further interest in blockchain-enabled gaming. This creates a feedback loop that drives the web3 gaming space forward. What we're telling everyone is: creating games isn’t just for the big players - it’s for anyone who loves gaming.

Web3’s introduction of the tokenisation model that prioritises player ownership and decentralised governance is also leading to a shift that’s critical to developing games that offer real value and autonomy to players, making their contributions within the game more significant and their contributions more impactful. While tokenisation is equated with investment, and investment is equated with financial speculation, tokenisation is much more meaningful than that - it’s about engagement. That said, we must continue to build robust, user-friendly platforms that uphold transparency and foster a community-driven environment for the sustainable success of Web3 gaming.

There’s definitely a need for better education about web3. The technology is often misunderstood and interested newcomers may feel intimidated about entering the space Christina Macedo

Do you feel there is still a lot of misinformation or a lack of general information about web3 technologies? How do you at READYgg want to educate people on what the adoption of these technologies looks like?

Yes, there’s definitely a need for better education about web3. The technology is often misunderstood and interested newcomers may feel intimidated about entering the space. What READYgg wants to do is to break down these barriers so entering web3 feels smooth and seamless for both players and developers.

We offer a Layer3 SaaS experience that enables developers to effortlessly integrate blockchain technology into their games. As we simplify complex processes and emphasise the practical benefits of adoption through clear, accessible examples, we hope to shift the narrative from scepticism to understanding.

What are you focused on right now at READYgg? How are you aiming to make web3 gaming accessible to a wider audience, making it fun but also rewarding?

Currently, our focus at READYgg is on reducing the entry barriers to web3 gaming to ensure it’s fun, rewarding and accessible. We’re creating a universe where every player’s effort is recognised, celebrated, and owned. This involves integrating web3 technology in ways that enhance the gaming experience without overwhelming the players.

Our aim is to create a platform where players, developers, streamers, and creators are brought close to each other to create, share, and benefit from their creativity and reward yields through tokenisation, another of our focus now.

And finally, what about the future of web3? Do you have any predictions on where you think things will be in the next few years and is there something from READYgg we should be keeping an eye on?

I’m very optimistic about the future of web3 gaming or truly just gaming as a whole. We’re building an ecosystem that’s as inclusive as it’s innovative, making sure that gaming is immersive and interactive for everyone.

As more players and developers experience the benefits of web3 - such as true digital ownership, fandom loyalty, community-driven content creation - the technology will become a staple in the gaming industry.

We’re going to be rolling out new features and partnerships that push the envelope on what gaming platforms can offer. We’re committed to making gaming more dynamic, participatory, and rewarding than ever before. And most importantly, fun! Fun for the players. Fun for everyone in the ecosystem. web3 is the player’s era. It’s everyone’s era. So keep an eye out for that!