Jest hits $1m run-rate after enabling in-app purchases 

Active US users have a 15% payer conversion rate.

Average daily time spent on Jest has reached 24 minutes.

Jest usage has grown 400% to more than 4m apps and games played.

Texting-powered app store Jest has reached a $1 million gross billing run-rate three months after enabling in-app purchases.

The milestone comes as the company launches a second funding programme for mobile games and entertainment apps.

The company said its State of Jest Q3 report showed a 15% payer conversion rate among active US users, nearly five times standard mobile app benchmarks.

Average daily time spent on the platform has also tripled since Q2 to 24 minutes per user. Jest said usage has grown 400%, increasing from 1m to more than 4m total apps and games played.

Fund II launches

Jest has also launched Fund II with up to $1m available for developers using texting as a primary distribution channel.

The fund will support projects across three stages: Explore for early validation and prototypes, Scale for promising titles and Flagship for established or breakout games.

The company's first fund received more than 200 applications and accepted fewer than 10%, helping grow its active catalogue from 30 to 60 titles.

Developers can retain up to 90% of net revenue, while Jest covers messaging fees. The platform also provides payments, notifications, authentication and compliance infrastructure.

“AI made building software easy. Distributing it is the real challenge," said Jest CEO and co-founder Deyan Vitanov. "Traditional app stores are completely saturated. We built Jest to unlock a new distribution channel based on texting and our rapid growth proves how badly developers need an alternative to legacy stores.”