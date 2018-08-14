Job News

RuneScape dev Jagex snags ZeniMax and Trion Worlds vets for senior roles

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

RuneScape maker Jagex has announced the hire of two senior members of development staff.

Nick Beliaeff (pictured far right) comes on board as SVP of game development having held roles at both Trion Worlds and Sony Online Entertainment.

His portfolio includes work on Rift and Defiance at the former, as well as EverQuest at the latter. Prior to this he was working on transmedia products at toy firm SpinMaster.

Meanwhile, Jagex has a new VP of technology in ZeniMax and NCSoft vet Rob Cordero (pictured right). He has worked in online games publishing for ten-plus years, including stints on The Elder Scrolls Online, City of Heroes and Guild Wars.

“Jagex continues to introduce senior talent to support our growth plans and our vision to become the home of living games," Jagex chief Phil Mansell said.

"Both Nick and Rob were attracted to Jagex by that vision and the scale of our ambition. Nick is recognised as a veteran games development leader and brings expertise in MMO games and PC, console and mobile production.

"Rob is a passionate technical leader, with a great track record in building and delivering vast online technical infrastructures and platforms in online gaming.

"Together, their experience reflects a similar scope to Jagex’s ambitions of a broader portfolio of living games.”

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.Biz has the full story.


