Riot, Amazon, PlayStation, EA and NaturalMotion vets join RuneScape developer Jagex

Cambridge-based RuneScape maker Jagex has made another round of hires.

The headline name this time around is CCP, Ubisoft Montreal and Trion Worlds veteran Nathan Richardsson (pictured, main), who has been brought on board to work on an unannounced Unreal Engine 4 project at the RuneScape studio.

Pete McKay meanwhile has been appointed as director of community having held similar roles at CCP and Riot Games. McKay joins from Take-Two owned Social Point.

Agatha Bejan, formerly of EA, Microsoft and NaturalMotion, has been brought on-board as head of CRM and player engagement.

Jagex also has a new technical director for its flagship MMO RuneScape in Mitchell Goodwin, a 20-year vet in the development sector who has worked as an engine programmer at Codemasters and as a programming lead and head of development at Sony London.

Finally, Alan Krause has been hired as senior director of game engineering, with a CV that includes stints at Sony Online Entertainment, Trion Worlds and Amazon.

Clockwise from top left - Pete McKay, Agatha Bejan, Martin Goodwin and Alan Krause

The full version of this story is over on PCGamesInsider.biz.