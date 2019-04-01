Job News

More than 1,500 people have lost their jobs in the games industry in three months

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

As we enter the fourth month of 2019, PCGamesInsider.biz has revealed that the games industry has already seen more job cuts this year so far than in 2018 as a whole. 

By our count, roughly 1,500 video game employees have lost their jobs in the first three months of 2019. However, this figure is not 100 per cent accurate as we only have a rough number for how many members of staff have been laid off at some developers. 

For one, we don't know how many staff were laid off at NCSoft's Iron Tiger mobile studio in January; nor do we know the exact number of employees affected by Activision Blizzard's sweeping eight per cent cuts, among others. Regardless, it's clear that a high number of employees have already lost their jobs already.

In 2018, around 1,400 workers lost their jobs. 

Here are all the job cuts (that we know of) in 2019:

Activision Blizzard
800
This figure is just an approximation, we do not know the total number that the Call of Duty and Overwatch maker let go. PCGamesInsider.biz has previously reported on where around 500 people at the firm have been laid off
Layoff

Iron Tiger
Total figure unknown
Layoff

Next Games
26
Layoff

EA FireMonkeys
Around 50
Layoff

ArenaNet
143
Layoff

Razer
30
Layoff

GOG.com
Around 12
Layoff

Techland
13
Layoff

Valve
13
Layoff

Electronic Arts
350
Layoff

Nitro Games
Up-to-30
Layoff

5th Planet Games
14
Layoff

Outplay
Up-to-30
Layoff

Wish Studios
13
Studio Closure

You can read the full report over on PCGamesInsider.biz.

Additional reporting: Craig Chapple, senior editor, PocketGamer.biz


