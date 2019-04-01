More than 1,500 people have lost their jobs in the games industry in three months

As we enter the fourth month of 2019, PCGamesInsider.biz has revealed that the games industry has already seen more job cuts this year so far than in 2018 as a whole.

By our count, roughly 1,500 video game employees have lost their jobs in the first three months of 2019. However, this figure is not 100 per cent accurate as we only have a rough number for how many members of staff have been laid off at some developers.

For one, we don't know how many staff were laid off at NCSoft's Iron Tiger mobile studio in January; nor do we know the exact number of employees affected by Activision Blizzard's sweeping eight per cent cuts, among others. Regardless, it's clear that a high number of employees have already lost their jobs already.

In 2018, around 1,400 workers lost their jobs.

Here are all the job cuts (that we know of) in 2019:

Activision Blizzard

800

This figure is just an approximation, we do not know the total number that the Call of Duty and Overwatch maker let go. PCGamesInsider.biz has previously reported on where around 500 people at the firm have been laid off

Layoff

Iron Tiger

Total figure unknown

Layoff

Next Games

26

Layoff

EA FireMonkeys

Around 50

Layoff

ArenaNet

143

Layoff

Razer

30

Layoff

GOG.com

Around 12

Layoff

Techland

13

Layoff

Valve

13

Layoff

Electronic Arts

350

Layoff

Nitro Games

Up-to-30

Layoff

5th Planet Games

14

Layoff

Outplay

Up-to-30

Layoff

Wish Studios

13

Studio Closure

You can read the full report over on PCGamesInsider.biz.

Additional reporting: Craig Chapple, senior editor, PocketGamer.biz