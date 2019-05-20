Job News

Minecraft builds to 176 million copies sold worldwide

By , Staff Writer

Minecraft has sold more than 176 million copies worldwide across all platforms including mobile, consoles and PC.

The number was unveiled as part of the game’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Tetris or Minecraft?

The figure makes Minecraft one of the highest selling games of all time. There is debate over whether it is the number one top seller however, as copies of Tetris have never been accurately confirmed, but most estimate Minecraft to be in second place.

Still, the title has been a huge success regardless. In 2018 it had its best year yet on smart devices and was the only top 250 grossing premium mobile game, showing it’s still going strong 10 years later.

During the anniversary celebrations, Microsoft also revealed Minecraft Earth, a new augmented reality game that lets players explore the world of Minecraft through their mobile devices.


