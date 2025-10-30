Microsoft Azure global service outage impacts Minecraft and Xbox services worldwide

The outage affected Microsoft 365, Xbox, Minecraft, and major companies, including Starbucks and Capital One.

Azure services have recovered to over 98% availability, with full restoration expected by October 30th.

Xbox Support confirmed all gaming services are back online, though some players had to restart their consoles.

Microsoft has resolved an Azure cloud outage that disrupted its tools, platforms and businesses globally.

The Azure outage impacted Microsoft services like Microsoft 365, Xbox, and Minecraft, as well as companies including Capital One, Alaska Airlines, and Starbucks.

“Starting at approximately 16:00 UTC on October 29th 2025, customers and Microsoft services leveraging Azure Front Door (AFD) may have experienced latencies, timeouts, and errors," Microsoft Azure wrote. “We have confirmed that an inadvertent configuration change was the trigger event for this issue"

“The AFD service is now operating above 98% availability," the company added. “While the majority of customers and services are mitigated or seeing strong improvement across affected regions, we are continuing to work on tail-end recovery for remaining impacted customers and services."

Microsoft said it expects to fully resolve the outage by October 30th, 2025, but will update users if recovery happens sooner.

Games disruption

Xbox Support said gaming services are back to normal, though some players needed to restart their consoles to reconnect.

“All Xbox Services have recovered to their pre-incident state. Thank you for your patience while we addressed this issue," the company wrote in a post.

UK internet provider Community Fibre also confirmed that customers may have experienced issues due to the Microsoft outage.

The disruption was traced to DNS issues, the same problem that triggered last week’s Amazon Web Services outage, which caused global turmoil among thousands of websites and games.