Job News

Terraforming Mars developer LuckyHammers closes down

Terraforming Mars developer LuckyHammers closes down
By , Senior Editor

Montreal-based Terraforming Mars developer LuckyHammers closed its doors on Friday in a move that saw 70 people lose their jobs.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, company bosses pointed to the lack of returns on its virtual reality investments combined with other financial issues with its publishing partners as the reasons for the closure.

A job fair has been held to help assist ex-staff in finding new jobs.

Moving on

"We are working very hard at making sure all of our employees can find a new home/studios where they will be able to keep expressing their creativity and the art of making games,” read a statement from LuckyHammers owners Dom Roussy and Marc-Antoine Pinard.

“We organised a get together for our employees with all the major studios in Montreal to assure a smooth transition and continuity."

LuckyHammers has worked on PC titles including Mansions of Madness: Mother’s Embrace and Terraforming Mars.

Its mobile and VR work includes Onitama - The Strategy Board Game, Catan Stories: Legend of the Sea Robbers, Ape-X and Knightfall VR.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Job News Sep 28th, 2018

Disney Canada layoffs as Club Penguin Island closes

News Jul 17th, 2019

Pole To Win opens Montreal office

Job News May 1st, 2019

Robot toys maker Anki closes

as Job News Apr 30th, 2019

Square Enix is hiring over 100 new positions at its Montréal Studios

Interview Apr 2nd, 2019

Jobs in Games: Ludia studio art manager Serge Mongeau on how to get a job creating art for games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies