Stillfront names Goodgame’s Phillip Knust as group chief product officer

By , Senior Editor

Stillfront has named Goodgame Studios’ Phillip Knust as its group chief product officer and a member of the company’s executive management team.

He was already chief product officer of the Stillfront-owned Goodgame, a position he took earlier this year. He is now combining the two roles as of September 1st 2019.

Knust has been with Goodgame for nine years, first joining as a product manager. He’s been credited as the creator of the original game design of both Goodgame Empire and Big Farm.

Group-wide collaborations

”I am very pleased to welcome Phillip to the executive management team,” said Stillfront Group CEO Jörgen Larsson.

“We have shared exciting opportunities since Goodgame Studios joined Stillfront Group and Phillip has already contributed to the Group with his vast experience from the industry and his deep knowledge. Establishing this role on the Group level is an important step to further accelerate synergies and develop Stillfront.”

Knust added: “Shortly after Goodgame joined the Stillfront Group, I had the opportunity to participate in group-wide projects. It was great to see how much additional value we could generate by strengthening collaborations and formulating new strategies, and I look forward to intensify my work on these and other areas in the new role.”


