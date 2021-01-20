Skrmiish welcomes Luke Grob as new CEO

App-driven games platform Skrmiish has appointed former HelloFresh founding member Luke Grob as its CEO.

Grob will be charged with leading the company to hit its growth targets in his new role, with the Skrmiish app launching this month.

"I've spent much of my career working with high growth companies with large addressable markets and the potential of Skrmiish is enormous," said Grob.

"The explosion in gaming is well documented, and Skrmiish is perfectly positioned to be a genuine disruptor in the space. I am looking forward to working with the team to make Skrmiish a powerhouse in the global competitive gaming space."

Great addition

Previously, Grob joined Rocket Internet in 2012 and then became a founding member of HelloFresh. However, he held multiple roles for the company, including director of global operations and vice president of growth and innovation.

In less than three years, Grob aided HelloFresh in reaching a $300 million turnover. From there, he moved on to become head of growth for REEF Technology.

"I am thrilled and proud to be able to welcome Luke to the company," said Skrmiish co-founder Chris Heaton.

"He is someone with a proven track record of helping companies in early-stage growth go on to become phenomenal success stories.

"Having Luke at the helm with his exceptional experience and expertise will ensure we set out and deliver on our ambitious growth plan through 2021 and beyond. His arrival is quite the coup for Skrmiish and signals our intention to become a global name in gaming."