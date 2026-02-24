BidOn expands leadership and establishes board to advance open source ad tech

BidOn's board has formed with senior ad leaders from Scopely, Zynga, TapNation and more.

The advisory group is to guide strategy, product direction and governance.

Non-profit ad infrastructure BidOn has expanded its leadership and engineering team to advance its open source and ad tech offerings.

The company has established a board comprising senior figures from across mobile gaming and ad monetisation, including executives from Scopely, Zynga, TapNation, 52 Entertainment, ParshipMeet Group and PubRev+.

Alongside the series of new appointments, the open source ad tech platform has revealed the formation of a dedicated engineering team.

Board members revealed

BidOn's board will advise on strategy, product direction and governance. Its members include:

Kenneth Wong, senior director of ad revenue at Scopely.

Phil Suh, SVP of ad monetisation at Zynga.

Charlie Castell, founder and CEO of PubRev+.

Vincent Tessier, chief marketing officer at 52 Entertainment.

Nolan Fox, director of advertising at ParshipMeet Group.

Vincent Février, chief marketing officer at TapNation.

Additional members are expected to join in the coming months.

Strategic roadmap

BidOn has positioned itself as a neutral, non-profit alternative to closed ad tech ecosystems, aiming to give publishers greater transparency and control over their monetisation stacks through its universal open source SDK.

Funded through industry donations, BidOn plans to invest in open source development, documentation and education. Its 2026 roadmap includes launching educational resources to help publishers better understand and shape mobile ad tech infrastructure.

Originally initiated in 2022 by Appodeal founder Pavel Golubev, BidOn was incorporated as a standalone entity in December 2023 and has been led by Fernando Granata since August 2024.