Nodwin Gaming appoints MTG gaming executive Arnd Benninghoff as board member 

UBS has been appointed lead advisor for both the fundraising round and the planned public listing.

Nodwin reported 42% year over year revenue growth, reaching $58.5 million in the first nine months of FY 2026.

Benninghoff brings more than a decade of leadership in gaming and digital media and has founded fifteen companies.

Nodwin Gaming has appointed Arnd Benninghoff to its board of directors.

Benninghoff brings more than a decade of strategic leadership across gaming and digital media as a prolific entrepreneur who has founded and built fifteen companies.

In his current role at Modern Times Group, he oversees gaming investments and portfolio growth, and he previously held senior roles at ProSiebenSat.1 Media and SevenVentures. He first began his career as a journalist for Deutsche Presse Agentur and various TV networks.

Continuous growth

The move comes as the esports and gaming entertainment firm has launched a pre-IPO fundraising round designed to support global expansion through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The fundraising effort will include a mix of new share issuance alongside a secondary sale that will provide liquidity for existing shareholders. UBS has been appointed lead advisor for both the fundraising round and the planned public listing.

The announcement follows strong financial momentum for Nodwin as it reported a 42% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $58.5 million in the first nine months of its 2026 fiscal year. EBITDA returned to profitability.

“I have long admired Nodwin Gaming’s incredible trajectory and its unique ability to build vibrant, community-first ecosystems in the world’s most dynamic markets," said Benninghoff.

“The company sits at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and technology, making it one of the most exciting players in the global gaming landscape today.

“I am honoured to join the Board and look forward to working closely with Akshat and the team to leverage my experience in strategic investment and digital media to help drive Nodwin’s next chapter of growth and innovation.”

Nazara spun Nodwin off into a separate entity in 2025.