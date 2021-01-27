New job listing suggests more PlayStation mobile games on the way

It would appear as though PlayStation is ready to ramp up on mobile with its latest job listing.

PlayStation Europe is looking to hire an executive producer for mobile. The successful applicant will work across the London and Liverpool offices, with the possibility of remote working.

As part of the role, the executive producer will be expected to work with global PlayStation studios and aid in ensuring the development process runs smoothly.

Moreover, they will be tasked with working with "large mobile publishers to bring numerous titles to market."

Fit the role?

"We're looking for an experienced Executive Producer or very experienced Senior Producer - Mobile who'll report to our Head of External Production," reads the job listing.

"We're picturing someone who has a track record and passion for developing and launching mobile games and knows what is required to make them successful.

"You will partner with large multinational mobile Publishers to ensure that the mobile titles that we deliver will have the quality gamers will expect from PlayStation Studios.

"You will anchor mobile development communication across PlayStation and help build up mobile capabilities, manage workflow-considerations and risks, and help multiple projects hit development goals."

Change up

It has been quite some time since PlayStation had looked for an individual to aid in its mobile games presence.

PlayStation has released multiple games for the platform, some of which are from some major exclusive IPs, including Uncharted and Sackboy.

However, the most recent smartphone title to be released by PlayStation was God of War: Mimir's vision in April 2018. It is an augmented reality title that was designed to teach players about the world of Midgard.

The new job listing would indicate that the company will double down on its mobile front.

Last year, a new PlayStation app was rolled out worldwide. However, it did drop a couple of features such as wishlists and PS3 games purchases.

Moreover, PlayStation owner Sony has a big mobile game of its own, Fate/Grand Order, which has generated $4 billion in lifetime revenue as of January 2020.