Celine Pasula to become Ubisoft RedLynx managing director

Ubisoft has hired Celine Pasula to be the new managing director of Ubisoft RedLynx.

Pasula will take on the role from March 1st. Before joining Ubisoft, she was a co-founder of mobile games studio Grand Cru, where she also served as CFO.

Most recently, Pasula worked as the CEO of mobile games firm Fingersoft. Prior to taking on the chief exec role, she served as the director of business development.

"I am extremely excited to start leading such a skilled and vibrant studio," said Pasula

"Ubisoft RedLynx has a tradition for versatility and creative excellence, and I can't wait to help our teams continue creating successful games.

"As my background is mainly on mobile, I feel keen on expanding my knowledge onto console games and getting the opportunity to also work with world-class triple-A titles. This is something quite unique in Finland," said Pasula.

Great hire

Pasula will take over from former studio head Joonas Tamminen. However, they will continue to work for Ubisoft RedLynx in a yet-to-be-determined role.

Currently, the Helsinki-based studio is home to over 150 employees and is one of 40 studios to be owned by French publishing giant Ubisoft.

“Celine’s proven track record building successful companies, her solid background in the gaming industry, and her inspiring, inclusive leadership style make her a perfect fit for Ubisoft RedLynx,” says Virginie Haas, Chief Studios Operating Officer.

In December 2020, Ubisoft welcomed Raashi Sikka as its first vice president of global diversity and inclusion.