Jerry Bruckheimer joins Skillz board of directors

"Jerry has a unique ability to create blockbuster experiences that captivate global audiences"

By , Staff Writer

Competitive mobile games platform Skillz has added Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer to its board of directors.

It is the first time that Bruckheimer has sat on the board of a public company.

Skillz became a publicly-traded company last year when it signed on with the New York Stock Exchange, becoming the first esports organisation to do so.

"Skillz puts the excitement and competitive drama of esports into the hands of billions of people around the world," said Bruckheimer.

"And I'm excited to join the company defining the future of interactive entertainment."

However, Skillz is not the first games company to have Bruckheimer on its board, as he has sat on the board of privately-held Zenimax Media, Bethesda's parent company.

Overall, his films have grossed more than $18 billion, including Top Gun, Armageddon, Pearl Harbour and Pirates of the Caribbean.

"Jerry has a unique ability to create blockbuster experiences that captivate global audiences and enrich the lives of billions of people," said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz.

"With Skillz, Jerry will have an interactive canvas to reach and engage his biggest audience yet."

Earlier this month, the esports platform secured a multi-year deal with the National Football League. It also teamed up with Chip Ganassi Racing for a mobile title last year.


