FunPlus appoints Wei Wang as Chief Creative Officer

Chinese games company FunPlus has announced the appointment of Wei Wang as its Chief Creative Officer following the acquisition of Imaginary Studio.
Imaginary Studio was founded in 2020 by Wang with offices in Irvine, CA and Shanghai.
Prior to joining FunPlus, Wang worked as principal artist at Blizzard Entertainment for titles such as World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Hearthstone and Heroes of the Storm
Later he co-founded Bonfire Studios before starting Imaginary Studio.
“Wei’s iconic art has been beloved for years by fans of the many games he has been integral in crafting,” says Andy Zhong, CEO of FunPlus.
He further added, “His ability to not only imagine entire worlds but also bring them to life is second to none, and we’re thrilled to have him lead FunPlus’ global creative teams as we strive toward our shared goal of continuing to break the boundaries of what games can be.”
