10 games industry jobs to apply for this week

Job vacancies from Sega, Activision Blizzard, Square Enix and Bandai Namco

By , Staff Writer
A job search can be a long and arduous process, venturing from job board to job board sometimes not even knowing what positions are out there.

Coupled with the difficulties faced in job markets in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of people are struggling to know where to start.

Each week at PocketGamer.biz, we will spotlight the diverse reservoir of positions available within the games industry, from industry-leading games developers to indie studios currently searching for the next shining star to add to their team.

This week we have gathered 10 interesting positions currently available from industry-leading mobile games developers across the world, including the likes of Sega Hardlight, Activision Blizzard, Square Enix, Bandai Namco and more.

You can also head on over to our Jobs Board for a selection of open positions now on offer.


  • Sega Hardlight

    Sega Hardlight logo

    Job title: Lead Artist - Sonic Mobile

    Location: Royal Leamington Spa, UK

    Job description: We are looking for a lead artist to take art ownership for all the live Sonic mobile titles – Sonic Forces: Speed Battle, Sonic Dash, and Sonic Dash 2: Sonic Boom.

    You could be an art lead with a proven track record or a senior artist wanting to take on more responsibility – either way, this is a great opportunity to join our talented team of artists working on our much-loved Sonic IPs!

    Apply here


  • InnoGames

    InnoGames logo

    Job title: Data Scientist

    Location: Hamburg, Germany

    Job description: We are looking for a data scientist to enhance our analytics team. The analytics department at InnoGames combines data enthusiasts from different backgrounds (product and marketing analysts, market researchers and data scientists) with one vision: we provide the whole data story of our games to enable the best data-driven decisions.

    With your experience in statistical methods and applied computer science, you contribute to our data-driven mindset by drawing fact-based conclusions as well as developing algorithms that make our work more efficient and easier.

    Apply here


  • Jagex

    Jagex logo

    Job title: Telemetry Engineer

    Location: Cambridge, UK

    Job description: You will be working in an exciting and vibrant environment, you will be engaged in architectural designs, cutting edge technologies, testing and profiling, evaluating software solutions and programming.

    This is a unique role that would suit someone trying to break into games programming. Being seconded into the games teams and surrounded by veteran game developers, there is the opportunity to gain insight and experience in all aspects of design. Conversely, an understanding of data will bring a new dimension and outlook to the game, and improvements made from the insights gained with the telemetry added.

    Apply here


  • Feral Interactive

    Feral Interactive logo

    Job title: QA Technician

    Location: London, UK

    Job description: Working as part of our QA team, you will be identifying graphical issues, running performance comparisons against original games, participating in multiplayer testing and executing full game playthroughs.

    You’ll be expected to write up accurate and detailed bug reports; many of the issues you find will be hardware-based, so a good technical understanding of PC and mobile hardware is helpful. You will also work closely with our developers who value feedback that not only identifies bugs but also provides leads to their causes.

    Apply here


  • Square Enix

    Square Enix logo

    Job title: Mobile Game Data Analyst

    Location: London, UK

    Job description: Joining a diverse and passionate team, this role offers a fantastic opportunity for career growth through working on some of the biggest IPs and introducing them to the mobile market. Analysing the data on a launched game gives the product manager, designers and producers a key understanding of who our audiences are, how they behave and how we can make our games better for them.

    We need a collaborative candidate who is used to working with multiple stakeholders in a fast-paced environment, taking ownership of their remit and taking opportunities to fuse plans and teams together. Making critical decisions and researching unknowns is crucial.

    Apply here


  • Voodoo

    Voodoo logo

    Job title: Lead User Acquisition Manager

    Location: Paris, France

    Job description: We are looking for a talented user acquisition manager to be hands-on in managing the full cycle of our user acquisition and monetisation campaigns and working closely with our great analytics and games teams, as well as the creative teams.

    As lead UA manager, you will have a strong and direct impact on the growth of the business through performance marketing.

    Apply here


  • Activision Blizzard

    Activision Blizzard logo

    Job title: Build Engineer, Mobile

    Location: California, USA

    Job description: Activision Publishing is currently looking for a build engineer to join the mobile team. We are looking for an individual who has a passion and proven track record for building and launching great games.

    As a build engineer you will architect, optimize and maintain the overall build process and infrastructure specifically for supporting mobile platforms within a shared, cross-platform environment. This includes having hands-on experience with pipelines, tools, build process and more. You will be a direct part of a core team but collaborate with a global team.

    Apply here


  • Bandai Namco

    Bandai Namco logo

    Job title: Product Marketing Manager

    Location: Barcelona, Spain

    Job description: We are seeking a veteran product marketing manager with a deep understanding of mobile game strategy to develop and drive the marketing strategy for one of Bandai Namco's most treasured IPs, One Piece Treasure Cruise.

    In the role, you will be selecting the best go-to-market methods, working closely with the production team to achieve KPI targets whilst collaborating with our cross-functional team across user acquisition, community managers, analysts & creatives to manage execution and evaluation of our marketing plan.

    As a dedicated product marketing manager, you will have full ownership of the product branding, positioning strategy and will oversee the marketing budget for the game in the West. Like the rest of our team, a creative yet analytical mindset with a “fail-fast” mentality that wants to revolutionise the industry and discover new ways to reach and engage players will be pivotal in the role.

    Apply now


  • Respawn Entertainment (EA)

    Respawn Entertainment (EA) logo

    Job title: Senior Game Product Manager

    Location: Vancouver, Canada; California, USA; Texas, USA

    Job description: We're looking for a senior product manager who will work on the Apex Legends Mobile roadmap team, spearheading new features to provide an exciting experience to our players for years to come.

    You will report to the lead roadmap PM and work with different disciplines from product management, production, design, engineering, and marketing to guide the product roadmap planning and execution.

    Apply here


  • Machine Zone

    Machine Zone logo

    Job title: Game UI Designer

    Location: North America

    Job description: MZ Game Studio, the creators of the globally successful Game of War mobile game are looking for creative, ambitious, highly skilled UI/UX designers to develop for our massive scale mobile games.

    We are seeking experienced individuals who have a desire to explore engaging game interfaces and systems. This individual will work in close collaboration with game designers, artists, leads and engineers. As part of the UI/UX team here at MZ Game Studio, you have the opportunity to have your work seen by millions of global players and leave an impact on the mobile gaming industry!

    Apply here


Job News Jul 9th, 2021

10 games industry jobs to apply for this week

