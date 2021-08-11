Glu Mobile's Vicky Spachis joins Big Run as VP of people operations

US mobile developer Big Run Studios has appointed Vicky Spachis as vice president of people operations.

Spachis will lead all elements of human resources ranging from culture and talent acquisition to learning and development to diversity, equity and inclusion. Previously, Spachis worked as the director of human resources at Glu Mobile and NCSoft.

The hiring of Spachis is the latest in a series of recent appointments for fast-growing Big Run, including chief technology officer Benjamin Jordan (ex-Enklu), senior vice president of games Daren Chencinski (ex-Glu) and executive producer Anna Rix (ex-Big Fish).

"Critical role"

"Vicky’s strong leadership skills and keen ability to source top talent will enable us to accelerate our strategic plan and scale with the right members on board," explains Big Run Studios CEO Andrew Bell.

"She’ll also play a critical role in shaping our company culture as we continue investing in our teams and build world class casual competitive mobile games."

Spachis commented: "This is a golden opportunity to make a positive impact, maintain the studio’s employee-oriented culture and set the team up for long term success."

Best-known for its Blackout Bingo and Big Cooking games, Big Run is focused on making experiences for traditionally underserved audiences. Raising a $5.25 million seed round in August 2020, the company operates five titles on the Skillz competitive multiplayer platform, which offers real-money tournaments.

