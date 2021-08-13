Job News

10 games industry jobs to apply for this week

A job search can be a long and arduous process, venturing from job board to job board sometimes not even knowing what positions are out there.

Coupled with the difficulties faced in job markets in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of people are struggling to know where to start.

Each week at PocketGamer.biz, we will spotlight the diverse reservoir of positions available within the games industry, from industry-leading games developers to indie studios currently searching for the next shining star to add to their team.

This week we have gathered 10 interesting positions currently available from industry-leading mobile games developers across the world, including the likes of Roblox, Ubisoft, Zynga, Industrial Toys and more.

You can also head on over to our Jobs Board for a selection of open positions now on offer.


  • Roblox Corporation

    Roblox Corporation logo

    Job title: Senior Mobile Software Engineer

    Location: California, US

    Job Description: As the senior mobile software engineer on the notifications platform team, you will lead the mobile development for our notifications platform which enables Roblox teams and developers to easily build respectful and relevant notification experiences. These include mobile push notifications, in-app, in-game, messaging, email and SMS.

    Through notifications, we empower other teams to reach our millions of users through multiple delivery channels, all while ensuring the best possible user experience.

    If you are an engineer who is passionate about building scalable platforms with impact throughout the company, come join us on the notifications team. This role reports to the engineering manager on the growth platform team.

    Apply here


  • Industrial Toys (EA)

    Industrial Toys (EA) logo

    Job title: Security Software Engineer

    Location: Texas, US and Canada

    Job Description: Industrial Toys is a triple-A mobile developer founded by Halo veteran Alex Seropian. Our mission is to make games that are mobile to the core! We are currently working to bring a new Battlefield experience to your mobile phone. If you’re interested in working with veteran mobile, console, and PC developers in creating new triple-A experiences to reach billions of mobile players around the world we would like to hear from you.

    As a security software engineer, you will partner with game developers, data scientists, fraud analysts, and other security software engineers to address some of the most interesting game security challenges out there.

    You will help us with researching and designing solutions applicable to Battlefield Mobile to prevent instances of cheating, botting, and tampering. You will report to the lead technology and tools engineer.

    Apply here


  • Electric Manta

    Electric Manta logo

    Job title: QA Manager and Release Manager

    Location: UK, Europe and India

    Job Description: We are looking for an exceptional candidate to join us at Electric Manta as a QA manager and release manager for our start-up studio and mobile free-to-play projects. We strive to craft timeless games that are played and cherished by friends around the world every day.

    This role will be an opportunity to plan, develop and take ownership of our QA and release processes. You are a proven talent in your field and have the drive and experience to make important decisions to create our foundation and define our future.

    Apply here


  • Imangi Studios

    Imangi Studios logo

    Job title: 3D Environment Artist

    Location: North Carolina, US

    Job Description: Imangi Studios is seeking a talented 3D environment artist to join our team and help create industry-leading mobile games.

    The 3D environment artist is responsible for developing visual assets for mobile games within the Temple Run brand in line with the project's artistic vision and production deadlines. The 3D environment artist will conceptualise, create, and refine the 3D content that defines the game's aesthetic and contributes to gameplay flow.

    Apply here


  • Hipster Whale

    Hipster Whale logo

    Job title: Generalist Programmer (Mid/Senior)

    Location: Australia (Remote)

    Job Description: We're looking to add a mid/senior programmer to our highly experienced, professional, and pragmatic engineering team.

    All of our engineers are passionate about games and contribute both creatively and technically to our projects. This is a three-month full-time contract that can be done remotely within Australia. There’s also a strong possibility that this role will extend beyond the initial three months.

    Just because we’re calling out for a generalist, doesn’t mean we aren’t extremely interested in hearing about any particular interests you have that may contribute positively to our studio! 

    Apply here


  • Crunchyroll Games

    Crunchyroll Games logo

    Job title: Senior Technical Producer

    Location: California, US

    Job Description: As our library of co-published and original mobile game titles continues to expand, Crunchyroll Games is seeking a senior technical producer who will spearhead long-term initiatives and lead all aspects of technical integrations across various publishing functions for the games division.

    This role is embedded within the games department, functioning as a liaison at the intersection of developer relations and internal operations. The person in this role will work closely across our product management, engineering and data science teams.

    As a key technical member of the Crunchyroll Games, you will have a great deal of agency over the day-to-day decision-making of first-party and developer relations processes. You will be expected to build, coordinate, and maintain documentation as well as uphold the technical standards required by publishing.

    Prior experience working in a technical capacity as part of a mobile game development team(s) and/or a combination of mobile game engineering knowledge and hands-on production experience may be beneficial.

    Apply here


  • Zynga

    Zynga logo

    Job title: Vice President of Operations (Mobile Games)

    Location: London, UK

    Job Description: Reporting to the senior vice president of NaturalMotion with stakeholders ranging from senior leaders (C-Level) in Zynga to business unit leaders in NaturalMotion, this is a commercial and operations-driven role with significant business planning and execution-focused responsibilities.

    Providing leadership and guidance across a number of the business’ most critical functions, you will provide both strategic and operational leadership to help drive future growth and financial performance of NaturalMotion.

    Apply here


  • Ubisoft Paris Mobile

    Ubisoft Paris Mobile logo

    Job title: Game Designer 3C

    Location: Montreuil, France

    Job Description: We are looking for a 3C game designer to realise the complex and interdependent relationship between controls, character and camera on our unannounced triple-A mobile game. As a game designer in this project, you will create, maintain, and realise design specifications and support your colleagues from other disciplines with the implementation process.

    Under the responsibility of the lead game designer, you will work in a studio of 150 people in close collaboration with all the teams, from programming to producing, including quality control and design.

    Apply here


  • Marmalade Game Studio

    Marmalade Game Studio logo

    Job title: Game Backend Developer

    Location: London, UK

    Job Description: Marmalade Game Studio is looking for an enthusiastic and talented game backend developer with a background in building backend services to join our close-knit team of superstars.

    Based in our London studio, this is a new role in which a creative-minded person with excellent technical competence can thrive. You will be responsible for making technical decisions and for creating and implementing the backend services that will carry Marmalade Game Studio to the next stage.

    We love what we do, and love working alongside other people who share the same dedication to quality.

    Apply here


  • Miniclip

    Miniclip logo

    Job title: Data Analyst

    Location: Lisbon, Portugal

    Job Description: Miniclip is looking for a data analyst to join our growing business intelligence team in our game analytics team Lisbon office.

    Miniclip is a fast-paced work environment and we are seeking an enthusiastic, ambitious and proactive individual who wants to have an incredible opportunity to gain invaluable experience and knowledge in the game analytics space. This is a great opportunity for you to be part of a growing and dynamic business intelligence team, working closely with the external games team.

    You will be responsible for providing end to end support to new game integration and post-game integration actionable insights that will help improve the game.

    Apply here


