Activision staffing up for "huge unannounced triple-A mobile project"

Activision looks to be aggressively moving more into mobile games with a huge recruitment drive for a new unannounced triple-A project in the space.

Various posts have been shared on social media (particularly LinkedIn) discussing the numerous job vacancies available at the new California-based building. This follows on from the announcement that Activision is building a new in-house development studio dedicated to creating triple-A mobile games.

At the time of writing, there are upwards of 20 jobs currently listed on the recruitment site, from producer and live ops to game designer and user acquisition. These look to be for both Call of Duty: Mobile as well as the unannounced project, with many suspecting the game to be something similar to Call of Duty: Warzone, only for mobile.

Expansion

"Big news: we've opened up a brand spanking new mobile studio here at Activision with lots of roles across Call of Duty: Mobile (on track for $1 billion in annual bookings in 2021 from our recent earnings) and a new huge unannounced triple-A mobile project," wrote Activision vice president of product and general manager of Call of Duty: Mobile Matthew Lewis (via LinkedIn).

"Engineering, design, production, product, marketing, data - you name it, we're hiring. Shoot me a DM if there's not a relevant role for you on the list below and I can let you know whether we might have one coming up."

Anyone interested in applying for any of these open positions at Activision can find them all listed here.

It's worth noting that Activision Blizzard is currently being sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for harbouring a "frat boy" workplace culture where female employees are allegedly victims of sexual harassment and unequal pay.