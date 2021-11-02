Job News

Frauke Grabow joins FunPlus as Europe’s Head of HR

FunPlus continues to hire top talent

Frauke Grabow joins FunPlus as Europe’s Head of HR
By , Staff Writer

Aiming to further reinforce its European presence, FunPlus continues to hire top talent from across the gaming industry.

The latest member joining its headquarters in Switzerland is Frauke Grabow, the new Head of HR, Europe.

Grabow has international HR experience across various industries and has spent the past decade working in the gaming industry. She has worked at Behavior Interactive in Chile and, more recently, Germany’s Innogames.

“With nearly 2,000 team members worldwide, and a fast-growing number of those based in Europe, FunPlus’ biggest strength is its people,” said Chris Petrovic, FunPlus' chief business officer.

“We’re delighted to have Frauke joining us to ensure that FunPlus continues to attract the best talent, and sets industry standards in terms of a positive and fulfilling working environment for everyone.”

Team of talents

FunPlus has hired many new staff into senior management positions during 2021, following the arrival of Chris Petrovic as CBO in the new year; he was previously at Zynga. More recently, FunPlus also hired Facebook Gaming’s Bob Slinn and Ubisoft’s Eleanor Twilton Ben Youssef.

Overseeing all HR operations in the company’s western markets, Grabow will be making sure that FunPlus continues to attract, retain and develop the best talent in the video game industry.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Oct 29th, 2021

State of Survival gains 20 million new players from The Walking Dead partnership

Job News Oct 29th, 2021

FunPlus appoints Ben Cousins as head of European studio operations

Job News Aug 6th, 2021

Facebook Gaming director Bob Slinn joins FunPlus as VP of business development

as News Sep 8th, 2021

State of Survival passes 100 million downloads

List Sep 6th, 2021

The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2021

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies