Frauke Grabow joins FunPlus as Europe’s Head of HR

Aiming to further reinforce its European presence, FunPlus continues to hire top talent from across the gaming industry.

The latest member joining its headquarters in Switzerland is Frauke Grabow, the new Head of HR, Europe.

Grabow has international HR experience across various industries and has spent the past decade working in the gaming industry. She has worked at Behavior Interactive in Chile and, more recently, Germany’s Innogames.

“With nearly 2,000 team members worldwide, and a fast-growing number of those based in Europe, FunPlus’ biggest strength is its people,” said Chris Petrovic, FunPlus' chief business officer.

“We’re delighted to have Frauke joining us to ensure that FunPlus continues to attract the best talent, and sets industry standards in terms of a positive and fulfilling working environment for everyone.”

Team of talents

FunPlus has hired many new staff into senior management positions during 2021, following the arrival of Chris Petrovic as CBO in the new year; he was previously at Zynga. More recently, FunPlus also hired Facebook Gaming’s Bob Slinn and Ubisoft’s Eleanor Twilton Ben Youssef.

Overseeing all HR operations in the company’s western markets, Grabow will be making sure that FunPlus continues to attract, retain and develop the best talent in the video game industry.