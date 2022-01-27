Sony is searching for a VP of mobile games

Sony has posted a job advert for a vice president of mobile games business, seeking someone with at least five years of experience in leadership roles specifically relating to mobile game products or marketing.

The successful applicant will work in California with gameshow stakeholders as the business and product owner of games inspired by Wheel of Fortune, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and Jeopardy!

Responsibilities outlined include managing existing games, licensing, and developing future titles. They will also be able to coordinate with a brand and with a developer on in-game events.

Moving in on mobile

Sony has specified that the right person for the role will have familiarity with the best practices of mobile F2P agmes, as well as a thorough knowledge of the KPIs and live ops requirements for different genres. Another additional requirement is the ability to recommend the "best monetisation" practices to developers, suggesting that the firm is looking to explore the free-to-play games space with IAPs and in-game ads.

Given Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which has also meant the acquisition of Candy Crush developer King, the new job listing suggests that Sony is also looking to develop a stronger presence in the mobile games market to compete its largest games industry rival.

You can find Sony's job advert here.