Sky Mavis appoints former Pokémon Go product manager as Axie Infinity game product lead

Blockchain games outfit Sky Mavis has appointed former Niantic product lead Philip La as its game product lead for Axie Infinity.

Whilst at Niantic, La served as product manager for Pokémon Go and was involved in various operations surrounding the title, including live ops, new feature development, and content production.

Prior to Niantic, La held various roles at companies including Facebook and Microsoft, and brings over 10 years of product management experience.

At Sky Mavis, La will manage the Axie Infinity economy and game roadmap, as well as oversee the production of Origin and Land.

Axie administration

"I’m excited to join Sky Mavis in this early phase where they’ve already experienced tremendous growth, and are on a trajectory to reach the vision of creating a digital nation," said La.

"I’m looking forward to playing a role in evolving the innovative gameplay of Axie Infinity, which incorporates the unique components of blockchain technology and collective ownership, in addition to lovable creatures!"

Sky Mavis co-founder and growth lead Jeff Zirlin added: "We're ecstatic to welcome Phil to the team and community, especially ahead of our Origin launch. He combines a deep understanding of our current community and their needs as battlers, collectors, and builders with an understanding of the preferences of mainstream gamers."

In October, following exponential growth Sky Mavis raised $152 million from a Series B funding round, which valued the company at approximately $3 billion.