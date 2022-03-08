Netflix appoints Roberto Barrera as head of games strategy

Netflix has appointed Roberto Barrera as its head of gaming strategy, planning, and analysis in a bid to ramp up its games services.

A games industry veteran, Barrera has spent the past 11 years at Playstation where he was most recently senior director of corporate strategy.

Whilst at Playstation, Barrera was the head of strategic analytics for the firm’s games streaming service, Playstation Now. This experience with subscription management is highly valuable to Netflix as they test the waters for ways to approach the games space.

"Elevate gaming"

"Throughout my career, I have worked on projects that converge exactly on what gaming can be for Netflix," said Barrera (via LinkedIn).

"To say that I am passionate about what we are building here is an understatement. I fully intend to take this opportunity to leverage incredible new technologies, capabilities, and content to elevate gaming through a unique offering that could only come from Netflix."

Netflix launched its games service in November 2021 and the service has slowly grown to a humble 14 titles, with three more to be added this month. You can check out the entire list of games currently available from Netflix here.

Last week, Netflix acquired Finnish mobile games developer Next Games for an estimated $72 million. Next Games are known for transforming popular television IP into mobile games, including Netflix’s own Stranger Things.