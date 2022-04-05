Job News

Adverty appoints Jonas Söderqvist as CEO as in-game advertising continues to grow

As global mobile ad spend continues to grow, Söderqvist aims to educate the industry and brands about the potential of in-games advertising

In-game advertising specialist, Adverty AB, has appointed industry veteran Jonas Söderqvist as CEO, as the company prepares for further growth.

With over two decades of industry experience, including four years as director at PubMatic, and with two years as an Adverty board member, Jonas is tasked with building on the company's past successes and consolidating the team around a refreshed vision.

Jonas told PocketGamer.biz: "I’m so proud of all the progress this company has made recently. Everyone is always listening and learning. Now is the time to gather our forces and educate the industry about our tools and how to best use them to move forward efficiently."

Jonas Söderqvist

With over three billion gamers around the world, and global mobile gaming ad spend expected to hit $131 billion by 2025, the in-game advertising business is attracting a growing number of mainstream brands, and its results can increasingly be seen to reward their faith.

Adverty claims that many games in its portfolio exceed a time in-view of 25 seconds per paid impression and clients typically find click-through rates in its In-Menu ads to be around ten times higher than the industry standard.

Adverty’s advanced, multi-patented ad viewability system also allows advertisers to translate the cost per mille (CPM) into cost-per-minute - an important key performance indicator (KPI) for brand advertising.

Jonas aims to encourage more creative bravery from brands in order to help them tap into the enormous global audiences, saying: "Advertisers and brands have not yet grasped the full potential of the available inventory. The appetite is there, but so is some fear around shifting budget from traditional channels. This is a mistake, given the enormous power of in-game advertising. That power is the reason some of our clients have now run more than 15 campaigns with us. Their results justify their confidence."


