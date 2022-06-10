Andy Muesse to lead Rovio’s global game studios

Andy Muesse, who became head of studio at Rovio Stockholm in 2020, has recently been appointed as head of studios to lead the company's global game studios in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Canada.

He headed an 80-person team responsible for Angry Birds 2 and other projects as head of studio for Rovio Stockholm. Formerly, Muesse was in charge of Wargaming’s mobile products development and revenues. He also held managerial positions at GREE and Kixeye.

“Crafting joy”

Rovio CEO Alexandre Pelletier-Normand said: “Crafting joy is hard work. We want our studios to have more support driving and executing the games portfolio roadmap, thinking about their lineup of games and working together to create successful games that delight players for years to come.”

“Andy’s deep understanding of product, knowledge of the market, and strategic thinking will help our studios thrive as well as drive our business to a new level.”

Muesse commented: “I’ve had the privilege of working with talented Rovians in Stockholm for the past years and I’m very happy to be able to get to work more closely with even more of the passionate individuals across our studios going forward.”

“This is an exciting time for Rovio, as we are executing on an ambitious strategy, and I’m equally excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and future of this company.”

Rovio held its Capital Markets Day 2022 on May 11, featuring Pelletier-Normand’s comments about the firm’s future plans in line with their strategies for the Angry Birds IP, and M&A.