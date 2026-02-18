June’s Journey welcomes Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie anniversary crossover

Collaboration unites two golden age detective worlds rooted in observation and deduction

Christie’s legacy of over 2 billion books sold meets one of mobile gaming’s most enduring mystery titles

90% of June’s Journey players identify as female, reflecting Christie’s lasting impact as the most successful female author in history.

Playtika-owned Wooga has partnered with Agatha Christie Limited to bring a new in-game mystery inspired by the legendary crime author to June’s Journey.

The special collaboration, launching in April and running for three months, marks the 50th anniversary of Agatha Christie’s passing. It will introduce Hercule Poirot into the 1920s-set mobile title, where he teams up with protagonist June Parker in a narrative-driven mystery event.

Players will explore scenes influenced by Christie’s world, travelling to iconic destinations while solving puzzles rooted in observation and deduction.

The event is designed to recreate the cosy mystery atmosphere of her novels within an interactive format for mobile audiences.

Crafting new stories

Often referred to as the Queen of Crime, Christie has sold more than two billion books worldwide. The crossover draws on her enduring legacy, with story elements inspired by classics including Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile and The Murder of Roger Ackroyd.

June’s Journey is played predominantly by women, with 90% of its audience identifying as female, reflecting Christie’s lasting impact as the most successful female author in history.

“This collaboration marks a hugely exciting moment for us because it brings together two worlds that share the same DNA,” said Wooga managing director Dennis Korf. “We’re incredibly proud to position June alongside Agatha Christie’s legendary detective, Poirot.

“Being able to craft new stories that feature both June and Christie’s beloved characters, brought to life in the iconic settings of her novels that so many of us grew up with is a true honour. It’s a partnership that celebrates the timeless appeal of mystery across both literature and gaming.”