King’s Farm Heroes Saga officially hits $2 billion

Farm Heroes Saga launched on mobile in 2014.

After the $1bn milestone was announced in 2019, the $2bn mark has now been confirmed.

King’s Farm Heroes Saga has officially generated $2 billion in lifetime revenue.

The match-3 title, developed at King’s London studio, launched on mobile in 2014 as a separate entity from the Candy Crush brand. It went on to become the first UK-made mobile game to reach $1bn, a milestone announced in 2019.

Now, seven years later, PocketGamer.biz has learned those earnings have doubled: Farm Heroes Saga has officially reached the $2bn mark.

Growing to $2bn

With regular updates, new content and evolving features continuing to appear after more than a decade on the market, Farm Heroes Saga maintains an audience of around 50 million players globally.

In the current Queen Bee Season, 1-2-3 Grow sees players grow a cute sunflower and fans can take on Choo Choo’s Challenge to find a range of gifts.

VP of Farm Heroes Saga Trevor Burrows told PocketGamer.biz that small iterations tend to work best with this title, giving players time to absorb new changes, but over time those gradual changes stack up.

"Many of our players have been around for more than 10 years, and we want to make sure that we continue evolving the experience in a way that keeps them engaged," said Burrows.

"It was the first UK-developed game to reach a billion dollars in lifetime revenue, and it continues to do really well. In fact, now we're over $2 billion in lifetime revenue and we have around 50 million players around the world playing the game."

We interviewed Burrows around Farm Heroes Saga's 10th anniversary about the importance of listening to fans.