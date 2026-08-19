Konami to shut down Apple Arcade game Grimoire of Souls

Konami relaunched Grimoire of Souls through Apple Arcade after its initial discontinuation.

The Apple Arcade version removed in-game currency and microtransactions.

Konami has revealed that its Apple Arcade-exclusive game Grimoire of Souls will be removed from the service on August 20th before going offline entirely on September 3rd.

After that date, the game will no longer be playable. The company thanked players for their support, with the development and operations team also expressing gratitude to those who had been part of the game’s journey.

No reasons were given for the title's removal.

“Thank you for playing Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls," the team wrote in a statement. “Since its launch on Apple Arcade in September 2021, the game has continued to be supported by many players.

“We would like to express our gratitude to all of our players for their enthusiastic support throughout the years. The entire development and operations team sincerely thanks you for being part of this journey."

Service ends

Grimoire of Souls originally launched in September 2019 as a free-to-play title for iOS and Android in Canada before being discontinued a year later.

The game was subsequently relaunched through Apple Arcade on iOS, tvOS, iPadOS and Mac. As part of the relaunch, Konami removed its in-game currency and microtransactions, revised layouts and improved its graphics.