Layoffs leave over half of redundant games workers still jobless

83% of games workers believe companies should have a clear AI policy throughout hiring.

63% feel uncomfortable being interviewed by an AI tool.

44% are considering leaving the industry due to redundancies.

55% of redundant games workers have not yet found a new jobs.

Up to 44% of game workers are considering leaving the industry due to redundancies as budget cuts and lack of funding are cited among the top three reasons.

That's according to a new Games and Immersive Salary & Satisfaction 2026 report by recruitment specialist Skillsearch, which showed that of those made redundant, 55% had not yet found a new job, and 27% said they felt less secure in their new role after transitioning.

On recruitment, the most frustrating aspects of the process include lengthy interviews, lack of urgency from employers, and bad communication. Most candidates expect overall hiring to take two to four weeks.

AI in the workspace

The report found that 89% of respondents believe companies should have clear rules governing AI use throughout the application process, while 69% feel uncomfortable being interviewed by an AI tool. Moreover, 27% described themselves as very concerned about AI's growing role.

The top three reported benefits of AI at work are increased efficiency, doing more with smaller teams, and cost savings, while ethical use, loss of creative authenticity, and job security rank as the primary concerns.

UK salaries

Average salaries in the UK vary considerably by region and seniority. London leads with an average of £74,914 ($101,394), while Scotland averages £61,970 ($82,400).

At the director level, London salaries reach £142,611 ($193,014). The majority receive some form of bonus or commission, with 42% receiving it as part of their core job structure.

You can access the full report here.