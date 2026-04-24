Meta to reportedly cut 8,000 jobs as AI spending surges to $135bn

AI investment now matches Meta’s total spend over the past three years combined.

Zuckerberg says AI is enabling individuals to replace larger teams.

The layoffs mark Meta’s biggest workforce reduction since 2023.

Meta is reportedly planning to cut around 8,000 jobs or 10% of its workforce as the company accelerates spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure and tools.

As reported by the BBC, the company confirmed the layoffs in a memo and said it would also freeze hiring for thousands of open roles.

According to a person familiar with the memo, the cuts come as Meta plans to spend $135 billion on AI in 2026, a figure equal to its total AI investment over the previous three years combined.

AI in the workforce

CEO Mark Zuckerberg had earlier signalled the shift, stating that AI tools are significantly increasing productivity, allowing individuals to complete work that previously required larger teams.

Notably, Meta has already cut around 2,000 roles in smaller rounds earlier this year, with additional layoffs across recruiting, sales and Reality Labs. The reductions would represent one of Meta’s largest workforce cuts in recent years.

The move is part of a broader trend across the games and tech industry, with many companies redirecting resources toward AI. Firms including Amazon, Epic Games, and Ubisoft have also announced job cuts in 2026.