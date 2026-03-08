Leading with impact: Ada Mockute Jaime on growth, inclusion and global games strategy

Ada Mockute Jaime says her transition into games was driven by a desire to build systems connecting strategy with human behaviour at scale.

She believes discovery is shifting toward creator-led ecosystems where trust and paid reach work together.

She argues diverse teams reduce blind spots and improve decision-making in live service environments.

Ada Mockute Jaime’s route into games didn’t begin in the entertainment sector. Her background spans finance, aviation and retail, with her early career focused on transformation strategy and customer-centric growth.

Over time, Jaime realised that her real motivation was designing systems that connect business strategy with human behaviour at scale, something she found uniquely suited to games.

“Games are not static products, they are living ecosystems that evolve daily,” she explains. That dynamism, she says, made moving into the industry both challenging and existing, particularly in a product-led environment where marketing must operate in step with design, data and community.

Scaling a global title

Jaime notes one of her proudest moments is expanding Airplane Chefs as a worldwide title, taking it into new regions while also increasing engagement in existing ones.

Rather than crediting a single campaign, she points to alignment across teams. “What makes that achievement meaningful to me isn’t just the growth itself, but how we brought product, marketing and community together so that each reinforced the other.

That theme of bringing teams and community together is a theme in her approach to scaling live titles.

For Jaime, sustainable growth always starts with product quality. Titles like Cooking Fever succeed globally, she says, because they combine clear mechanics, satisfying progression and long-term replayability.

“It’s always easier to scale something that genuinely works,” she notes, adding that no marketing strategy can compensate for weak core design. “From there, success comes from alignment. Live operations, community engagement, cultural moments and acquisitions that are designed to support one another rather than operate separately.”

Creator-driven discovering and designing for global audiences

Jaime explains that one of the most consequential shifts she has overseen is redefining social platforms from branding tools into measurable acquisition channels. Nordcurrent invested heavily in creator ecosystems and user-generated content after recognising that modern discovery increasingly happens through other people rather than just ads.

“Creator content builds trust and cultural relevance, while performance marketing amplifies what is already resonating,” she says. “The most effective strategies are no longer either brand or performance, but integrated systems where credibility and scale reinforce each other.”

Her team applied a similar approach when expanding into Asia, treating the regions as distinct ecosystems rather than using what may work in Western markets. Platform behaviour, content formats and partnership expectations differ widely, requiring tailored strategies rather than localisation alone.

Global resonance, she argues, is never accidental, “We localise events, collaborate with regionally relevant partners and adapt communication staples depending on marketing maturity.” Jaime goes on to explain that the combination of universal mechanics and local sensitivity is what allows games to travel well.

That mindset also extends beyond marketing into development philosophy, as teams must anticipate cultural nuance, spending habits, and humour across regions, which is why she views diversity within studios as a competitive advantage rather than just a social initiative.

“Diversity reduces blind spots and improves decision-making, particularly in live service environments where player sentiment can shift quickly,” she says, adding that representation must extend into leadership roles if it is to meaningfully shape outcomes.

Leadership, growth and culture as a daily practice

When we asked what advice she would give women aiming for leadership roles, Jaime emphasises competence first. “Deep expertise builds credibility and credibility builds confidence,” she says, stressing that leadership is defined less by volume and more by consistency and clarity. At the same time, don’t wait for permission to grow.

Jaime goes on to state that ambitious professionals should seek environments that support ambition rather than question it. “The right ecosystem accelerates your development, while the wrong one can slow it down significantly.”

Inside Nordcurrent, she says inclusion is treated as something operational, not aspirational. Teams are given responsibility early and encouraged to collaborate across functions, so they understand the full product context, which improves decision-making and increases ownership.

“Inclusion cannot be imposed through policy alone,” she explains. “It develops through everyday behaviour, leadership examples and consistent communication.” Over time, that approach builds a culture where experimentation feels safe and innovation is accessible.

The road ahead

As the mobile market evolves, Jaime expects discovery, distribution and growth to become even more interconnected. Creator influence, cultural relevance and performance infrastructure will continue to grow as a single system rather than separate parts.

