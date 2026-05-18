Learn how Scopely crafted a distinct visual identity for Monopoly Go at PGC Barcelona

Scopely VP of art Howard Shin is heading to Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona on June 15th and 16th to give a behind the scenes look at how the developer designed one of the world’s most successful mobile games ever in Monopoly Go.

Scopely has a major presence in Spain with more than 1,100 staff in the country, which played a key role in the development of the multi-billion dollar hit.

Shin will provide insights into the game’s visual identity was crafted in his talk entitled: “Designing For Billions: Crafting A Distinct Visual Identity For A Hit Global Game.”

As the session description explains: "Monopoly Go is one of the most successful mobile games in the world, bringing a globally beloved IP to a massive, diverse audience. But designing for 'everyone' presents a fundamental creative challenge: how do you build a visual identity that feels fresh and distinctive without losing the familiarity and emotional connection players expect?

"In this session, Howard Shin, VP of art at Scopely, shares the creative journey behind defining the visual direction of Monopoly Go – from early exploration to building a cohesive, scalable art style that resonates across generations, cultures, and play styles.

"Shin will explore the tension between originality and recognition, the risks of over-generalising for broad audiences, and the principles his team used to avoid creating something that feels generic. He’ll also discuss how art direction evolves in a live game environment, where content velocity, player feedback, and long-term engagement all shape creative decisions."

Shin isn’t the only Scopely speaker heading to PGC Barcelona. We’ll also be welcoming director slate strategy Talia Shmuel and senior product manager Adam Zelenay to the show.

Mark your calendars

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Barcelona for the second year running on June 15th and 16th following a stellar debut event last year.

We’ll assemble 1,000+ games industry professionals to discuss, exchange and connect on all things mobile, PC, console, AI and HTML5 within the exquisite surroundings of this major European cultural and tech hub.

The show offers a chance to connect with industry peers, find investment and publishing partners, and learn from the best in our multi-track programme that covers every aspect of the sector.

Barcelona is a rapidly growing destination for existing and new games companies, with the likes of Scopely, King, Rovio, Bandai Namco, Socialpoint and Gameloft all having offices established, plus a wave of indie and startup companies.

Head to the PGC Barcelona website to register and join thousands of industry peers.