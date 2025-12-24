Little Umbrella acquires Discord game Karaoke Battle from Mayk AI

CEO Tabish Ahmed said the acquisition supports Little Umbrella’s push into socially driven party games.

Playroom plans to bring Karaoke Battle fully in-house and expand its music- and rhythm-based game portfolio.

Karaoke Battle was originally launched on Discord and built using Playroom’s multiplayer technology.

Playroom subsidiary Little Umbrella has acquired Discord game Karaoke Battle for an undisclosed fee.

The karaoke party game was acquired from Mayk AI and includes a music licensing partnership with tech company Stingray.

Playroom and Little Umbrella CEO Tabish Ahmed took to LinkedIn to share the news, where he described the deal as part of a broader push into social party games and future music- and rhythm-based titles.

A new home

"We see strong potential to evolve it - not just on Discord, but across new surfaces and platforms as well. On a personal note, it was great to do this deal with Stefan Heinrich. We've remained good friends for over 10 years since partnering together at YouTube."

”We see strong potential to evolve it - not just on Discord, but across new surfaces and platforms as well. On a personal note, it was great to do this deal with Stefan Heinrich. We've remained good friends for over 10 years since partnering together at YouTube."

Mayk AI co-founder and CEO Stefan Heinrich commented: “We originally built Karaoke Party Battle to explore more social ways ppl play with music (mayk mission) after our first gaming steps on Roblox, and it's exciting to see it find a long-term home with a team that truly understands party games and next platform-native experiences."

He added: “It was a pleasure doing this deal. I've known Tabish Ahmed for over a decade since our YouTube days, and I'm grateful for the trust and care they're bringing to the project. Excited to see where they take it next."