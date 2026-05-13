LVL Zero unveils global mentor network for inaugural gaming incubator cohort

Mentors include specialists from Google, Microsoft, and NCSoft.

LVL Zero targets globally competitive Indian game studios.

100-day programme focuses on build, test, and launch execution.

LVL Zero reveals global mentor network for the first cohort of its gaming incubator programme to support emerging Indian game studios.

Backed by MIXI Global Investments, Nazara Technologies, and Chimera VC, LVL Zero said the mentor ecosystem will work directly with 10 selected startups during its 100-day execution-focused incubation programme.

The mentor roster includes professionals from companies and organisations such as Google, NCSoft, and Microsoft (Xbox), alongside specialists in publishing, live operations, analytics, marketing, audio production, and investment readiness.

The programme is structured around a build-test-ship framework intended to help startups create playable builds, validate product loops, and prepare investor and publisher-ready pitches within 100 days.

Developer support

According to LVL Zero, mentors will take part in bi-weekly sprint reviews, product feedback sessions, playtesting analysis, and go-to-market planning.

Moreover, the model is designed to embed mentors directly into the development process rather than limit involvement to advisory roles.

“Access to capital is important, but what early-stage game studios in India have lacked most is access to real, hands-on expertise," said LvL Zero head of incubation Sagar Nair.

“With this mentor network, we are bringing in operators who have built, shipped, and scaled games globally, and embedding them directly into the founders’ journey. This isn’t advisory in isolation, it’s execution support at every step.

“Over the next 100 days, our focus is simply to help these teams build better products, faster, and prepare them to compete on a global stage.”

Earlier this month, we caught up with LVL Zero founding partner Krish Anurag to discuss the accelerator's equity-free funding and why the 100-day model.